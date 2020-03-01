Home | News | General | COVID-19: Police arrest Funke Akindele for flouting directive on public gatherings
COVID-19: Police arrest Funke Akindele for flouting directive on public gatherings



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 6 minutes ago
Akindele

The Lagos State Police Command said on Sunday the popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has been arrested for throwing a party in violation of the government’s restriction of public gatherings.

The command spokesman, Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said: “The attention of state Police Command was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis.

“They were celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba, were promptly drafted to the location and Akindele was arrested.”

According to him,  efforts have been intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.

Elkana advised those involved I the matter to report at the CID Yaba on Monday in their best interest or risk being declared wanted by the police. (NAN)

Vanguard

