UK coronavirus deaths could reach 7,000 to 20,000 – Ferguson



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 24 minutes ago
This photo taken on February 24, 2020 shows medical staff treating patients infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. – The new coronavirus has peaked in China but could still grow into a pandemic, the World Health Organization warned, as infections mushroom in other countries. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT

UK deaths from the coronavirus could rise to between about 7,000 and 20,000 under measures taken to slow the spread of the virus.

Neil Ferguson, a professor at Imperial College in London, who has helped shape the government’s response, said on Sunday.

“We had an exponentially growing curve of infections, which we interrupted at a certain time,’’ the epidemiologist told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme.

“We don’t have the ability right now to measure how many people have been infected, that will come with antibody tests.

“And so, we are making statistical estimates of that and those are subject to a certain degree of uncertainty.

“We think it could be anywhere between about 7,000 or so up to a little over 20,000.’’

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
