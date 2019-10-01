Home | News | General | Borno to resettle 28 displaced communities

Kindly Share This Story:

Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Sunday it would resettle 28 displaced communities from Lake Alau back to their homes following the return of peace in the area.

The governor disclosed this during a working visit to Alau village near Maiduguri.

He said the trip to the agrarian communities was to explore how irrigation activities can be restored in order to create means of livelihood for the people when they fully returned to their homes.

Zulum said: ”We are purposely here to look into ways we can bring back irrigation activities along the shores of this lake Alau.

“As we know, 28 communities were displaced, and we will look into the possibility of resettling our brothers and sisters.

“The military is very committed, we will liaise with them to ensure sustained security of lives and property.

“We are looking at the possibility to dig trenches to surround all the communities while the government of Borno State will partner with the security to strengthen protection to build their confidence when they returned.

“Military, police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Civilian JTF and the hunters are very important; we will provide logistics to them but most importantly key into their plans to enable people to start their socio-economic life.”

The governor said that the resettling of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) became imperative because of their growing numbers which remain a burden on the government.

“We have a population of over three million people in Maiduguri. Life without food is not possible. We are aware of the challenges following the outbreak of the COVID-19, but we are having a bigger COVID-19, which is hunger,” he added.

Zulum commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing irrigation equipment to the state, adding that the government will also provide more tools like water pumps and fishing equipment. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...