COVID-19: The world is about to end – Bishop Adeleye warns

The Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Calabar and Archbishop of the Niger Delta Province, Bishop Tunde Adeleye, has claimed COVID-19 is a sign that the world will end soon.

The cleric, speaking with journalists in Calabar on Sunday, called on Christians around the world to be ready.

Adeleye, however, expressed sadness that the coronavirus broke out around Easter, when the death and resurrection of Christ is observed.

“As Christians, we should get ourselves ready because the circumstances faced today indicate that the end is near. We should get ready, for the end of the world is in sight.

“We are concerned and worried because the case is probably worse in the continent. In Africa, we are not used to distancing and we fall on ourselves and hold ourselves while greeting. It will take a long time to follow these things.

“All my life, I have never seen a situation like this. It is threatening, frightening and restless. We are fervently praying that this time should pass over so that our people can go back to live their normal lives,” the Bishop said

