BREAKING: COVID-19: Police arrests Funke Akindele over party; to declare JJC, Naira Marley, others wanted

Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, has been arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

DSP Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to Edujandon.com Sunday night.

He said the command’s attention was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos.

The event was a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.”

The statement warned them to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday, 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted.

