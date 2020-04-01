Home | News | General | BREAKING: COVID-19: Police arrests Funke Akindele over party; to declare JJC, Naira Marley, others wanted
COVID-19: The world is about to end – Bishop Adeleye warns
‘5G network not responsible for coronavirus’ – ATCON

BREAKING: COVID-19: Police arrests Funke Akindele over party; to declare JJC, Naira Marley, others wanted



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, has been arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

DSP Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed this to Edujandon.com Sunday night.

alt

He said the command’s attention was drawn to a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos.

The event was a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband.

“Police detectives from the State CID Yaba were promptly drafted to the location. Funke Akindele was arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing, efforts are intensified to arrest the remaining persons in the video, among whom are Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley and Abdul Rasheed Bello a.k.a. JJC Skillz.”

The statement warned them to report at the State CID Yaba on Monday, 6th April, 2020 or risk being declared wanted.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 155