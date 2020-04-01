Home | News | General | COVID-19: Prophet T.B Joshua reveals what is causing Coronavirus

Prophet T. B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCAON, has accused world leaders and scientists of nursing hidden agenda on the issue of Coronavirus.

Joshua said the whole thing has to do with error in advanced technology but added that nothing should be valued more than the blood of innocent people.

The cleric said that this is why they are promoting panic and fear.

“World leaders and scientists know what they are doing; that is why they keep promoting fear and panic. The whole thing has to do with error in advanced technology. Nothing is worth the blood of innocent people,” the cleric said during his live service on Sunday and reposted on Twitter.

T.B Joshua, however, said that he can see the end of the COVID-19 that has brought the whole world to a standstill.

“I can hear chains breaking! I can see chains breaking! Chain of hardship – be broken, in the name of Jesus Christ! Chain of affliction – e.g. coronavirus – be broken, in the name of Jesus! Begin to cover yourself with the Blood of Jesus!” He added.

“I can see chains breaking! This is not an idea; this is the reality. I can hear the sound of the chain! Soon, we will be praising God for all he has done. He has healed you, delivered you, restored you, redeemed you, saved you. Thank You, Jesus! This is a vision!”

Joshua had recently predicted a hard time for Nigeria after the Coronavirus disease.

He encouraged Nigerians to keep looking onto God, who alone, according to him, has the solution to disease ravaging the entire world.

