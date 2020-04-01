Home | News | General | BREAKING: Five coronavirus patients discharged in Lagos

Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has confirmed that five coronavirus patients have been discharged.

Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter page also disclosed that five more patients have tested negative twice and were discharged on Sunday.

“Dear Lagosians, yesterday, I announced the discharge of one more patient from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.



“Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10 year-old-girl have tested negative twice to COVID19.

“These 5 patients have been discharged to reunite with their families. This brings to a total of 29, the number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from our facility at Yaba.

“Although, there is a strong indication that the state is winning the battle against #COVID19, it is imperative that we remain steadfast to curtail the spread.

“I strongly advise that we continue to observe #Social_Distancing. Let us StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives.”

He further advised Nigerians to stop stigmatizing discharged patients.

“We need to do all we can to support them to get over the experience as soon as possible.

“Once again, I wish to thank our frontline health workers, members of the Lagos State Health Family and the Emergency Operation Centre for all their hard work. You all have been nothing short of amazing.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, confirmed ten new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The new cases were recorded in Lagos, Abuja and Edo, thereby bringing the total number to 224.

