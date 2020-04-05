5G: “I Have Received 2 International Calls Threatening Me” – Senator Dino Melaye
- 6 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
They said 5G is bigger than Presidents of nations, they threatened me to back off” – Senitor, Dino Melaye.
See what Dino wrote;
I have received 2 international calls threatening me and warning me to back off the 5G issue. I was told by the last caller that 5G is bigger than Presidents of nations so i should stop. And i told him it is not bigger than God. I am not killable by man.
https://mobile.twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/1246788591084240897
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles