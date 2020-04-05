Home | News | General | 5G: “I Have Received 2 International Calls Threatening Me” – Senator Dino Melaye
5G: “I Have Received 2 International Calls Threatening Me” – Senator Dino Melaye



They said 5G is bigger than Presidents of nations, they threatened me to back off” – Senitor, Dino Melaye.

See what Dino wrote;
I have received 2 international calls threatening me and warning me to back off the 5G issue. I was told by the last caller that 5G is bigger than Presidents of nations so i should stop. And i told him it is not bigger than God. I am not killable by man.

https://mobile.twitter.com/dino_melaye/status/1246788591084240897

