Home | News | General | Oyo governor Seyi Makinde now free of coronavirus
Tacha Blasts Ubi Franklin For Saying He Got Her Deals (Video)

Oyo governor Seyi Makinde now free of coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has tested negative for coronavirus.

The governor, who had tested positive for the virus on March 30, said on Sunday evening via his Twitter handle that he now tests negative for the virus.

He said he received his second negative test result on Sunday evening while appreciating those who supported him with prayers during the intervening period.

He said he would resume his duty as the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force team in the state on Monday.

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow,” he tweeted.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 153