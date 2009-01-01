Coronavirus: Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu must be probed – PDP vows

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has insisted that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu must be probed over the Coronavirus pandemic.





Taofik Gani, Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, noted that when the crisis of the pandemic is over, Sanwo-Olu would be probed for monies received and spent on COVID-19.





Gani lamented that the relief packages being distributed in the state to cushion the stay-at-home effect was a ruse.





He stated that some of the relief packages being distributed in the state were very bad and dehumanizing.

According to Gani: “The reliefs claimed to be going to homes and or the vulnerable are all false. Seriously hyped. Sanwo-Olu cannot feign any ignorance of this. Barrage of videos, audios, pictures abound exposing the inhumanity of a government to her citizens by the manner and quantity of reliefs going around the state.





“The so-called agric products and Bread are so dehumanising that we have evidence of a loaf, 3kg Rice, 3kg beans, dried pepper being distributed at ration of a bag to 50 residents. It is so bad that donors have even raised quarrels with the state government.





“The Governor cannot escape probe of his spendings during this scourge.”





Gani claimed that Sanwo-Olu was using his constant media updates to distract Nigerians and people of the state.





He maintained that most of the governor’s remarks to the press regarding COVID-19 were lies and fake promises.





Since the outbreak, the governor had always updated Nigerians with situation reports regarding the disease in the state.





However, Gani said: “He is distracting with frequent media shows and telling lies and giving fake promises. Recently he said there would be free surgeries and care for all admitted, especially the pregnant. Lagosians are not excited.





“They know its political statement. Where are the hospitals?. Where are the motivated health officers in the state?”





Following the outbreak of Coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari had approved N10bn for the state to tackle the scourge in Lagos State.





The State currently has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, with a total of 120 cases.





