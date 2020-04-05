PHOTOS: Chadian president leads soldiers to capture Boko Haram’s ‘arms store’ in Sambisa

An arms store believed to be owned by suspected Boko Haram insurgents have been captured by soldiers from Chad.





The Chadians troops had on Saturday launched an offensive against the insurgents in the Goje-Chadian area of Sambisa forest, a stronghold of Boko Haram.





The operation, led by Chadian President Idriss Déby, lasted for hours with the soldiers clearing the insurgents off the area.





Déby is a former chief of Chadian army. Military sources in the area revealed that the arms store is the largest owned by Boko Haram.







Commenting on the operation, Deby tweeted: “In Baga-Sola, I visited soldiers injured this afternoon during the operations launched against the Boko Haram enlightened. They are proud to have accomplished a sacred mission in the service of their dear homeland.”





À Baga-Sola, j'ai rendu visite, cet après midi, aux soldats blessés lors des opérations lancées contre les illuminés de Boko Haram. Ils sont fiers d'avoir accompli une mission sacrée au service de leur chère patrie. pic.twitter.com/Ba08pIHSWz — Idriss Deby Itno (@IdrissDebyI) April 5, 2020

“Hundreds of the insurgents were dislodged before the Chadian soldiers got through to the arms store,” one of the sources said.









Clips from the operation where Chadian president lead soldiers to capture Boko Haram’s ‘arms store’ in Sambisa pic.twitter.com/dEv3EyDaoi — Ibrahim Mansur (@MansurIB007) April 5, 2020

Below are pictures and video from the operation:

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com