Lagos Guber aspirant, Gbadamosi apologizes for attending Funke Akindele's party



  2 hours 15 minutes ago
Following the arrest of popular actress, Funke Akindele, former Lagos Governorship aspirant, Babatunde Gbadamosi has also apologized for attending the house party organized by the Nollywood star organized for her husband, JJC Skillz, violating the Lagos State Government’s order, which barred a public gathering of more 20 people.

The actress hosted the in-house party at her residence in Amen Estate in Lagos on Saturday, April 4, to mark the birthday of her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, known as JJC Skillz.

Celebrities such as Naira Marley attended the party.

Gbadamosi, a Real Estate Tycoon and the chairman of Amen Estates in Ibeju-Lekki who was spotted in the crowded house party, said he thought they were only going to see Funke Akindele and JJC’s family and staff at their house.

He, however, said he suffered a lapse in judgment after celebrity turned up with a number of people with him.

The former Governorship aspirant who disclosed that he supports the social distancing policy that has been put out by healthcare officials to curb the spread of coronavirus added that everyone who attended the party is a resident of the estate.

