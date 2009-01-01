Home | News | General | War against insurgents: We will not disclose our plans - Buratai

- The Chief of Army Staff recently made a comment on plans in the fight against insurgents

- Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai disclosed that the plans against Boko Haram will not be made known

- The army boss charged Operation Lafiya Dole troops to be ready in the fight against insurgents

Following the fight against terrorism, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has said that the next line of action taken against Boko Haram insurgents will be kept secret.

According to Daily Trust, Buratai made the disclosure on Saturday, April 4, while charging Operation Lafiya Dole troops to be set for a busy undertaking in the fight against the insurgents.

The chief of army staff speaking at a dinner in Maiduguri, Borno state, in honour of Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, who was in charge of Operation Lafiya Dole, said plans against the insurgents would not be revealed.

COVID-19 lockdown: Centre commends Army's initiative to checkmate personnel

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai

Source: Twitter

Buratai went on to praise the outgoing theatre commander for his good style of leadership all through his tenure at the head of the operation.

He emphasized that moving the theatre commander was a normal administrative function carried which has been out from time to time.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Air Task Force of the Operation Lafiya Dole and the Artillery Batteries of Sector 3 of the Multi National Joint Task Force have bombarded Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) camp in Tumbun Fulani on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the acting director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko. According to him, it was part of coordinated joint operations to flush out the terrorists from their stronghold in the Tumbuns Island.

War against COVID-19 intensifies as Kwara begins fumigation of public places (photos)

In a related development, the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have launched a coordinated joint offensive to dislodge and completely rid the Islands of Lake Chad of any Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province presence and activities.

The troops involved in the operation are the Sector 2 MNJTF (Chad Republic), Sector 3 MNJTF (Nigeria) and Sector 4 MNJTF (Niger Republic). The terrorists had retreated into the islands following the sustained onslaught by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Similarly, a civil society organization has commended the chief of army staff, for sustaining the momentum and intensity in the fight against terrorism.

Paying a special tribute to the Army chief during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, March 17, the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) said General Buratai's steadfastness to the fight against insurgency has rubbed off on his gallant troops.

COVID-19 lockdown: Military ready to implement presidential order - DHQ

Can Nigerian Soldiers really not deal with Boko Haram fighters?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...