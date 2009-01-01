Home | News | General | Kenyan senator Wetangu'la calls on African leaders to reject COVID-19 vaccine test on continent

- A section of the European nations and scientists had suggested that COVID-19 vaccine test be done in Africa

- Kenyan senator Wetangu'la however, sharply disagreed with the European leaders arguing Europe was the epicentre of COVID-19 and therefore any form of treatment must start from there

- The senator urged African leaders to reject any attempt to use Africans as "Guinea pigs"

A Keny senator, Moses Wetangu'la has condemned a proposal by a section of European nations and scientists that COVID-19 vaccine test should be done in Africa.

Wetangula's objection came barely a day after French doctors suggested that Africa was the best continent for the samples to be used because it is "incapable of fighting COVID-19".

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangu'la has called on African leaders to reject COVID-19 vaccine test on the continent. Photo: Moses Wetangula.

Source: Original

In a strongly worded statement, the FORD Kenya party leader called on African leaders to reject any attempt to use African people as "Guinea pigs".

"The epicenter of COVID-19(Coronavirus ) is China, Italy, Spain, France, US. Clinical trials on its possible cure must start there and not in any African country. African leaders must resist any attempt to use our people as Guinea pigs. Resist," he tweeted.

Coronavirus: Nigerian doctors reject invitation to Chinese medical team

The proposal has irked many people on the continent with majority of Kenyans trooping to social media sites to slam European nations and scientists for attempting to use Africans as "lab rats".

Globally, there are over 1 million COVID-19 infections and a total of 59, 172 deaths recorded so far.

Out of these numbers, the United States (US) has the highest number of infections currently standing at 277,467 and the third-highest number of deaths at 7, 402.

Italy has the highest number of deaths standing at 14, 681 and second-highest number of infections currently at 119,827.

Spain has 119, 199 infections and a total of 11, 198 fatalities, being the second-highest number of deaths after Italy.

Germany has 91, 159 COVID-19 infections and 1,275 deaths while China, where the disease began, has 81, 639 infections and 3, 326 fatalities.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

This is our rating of Nigeria's response to coronavirus - UN

Africa as a whole has so far confirmed 212 deaths with most countries recording less than 1000 infection cases apart from South Africa whose case has hit 1, 505.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: The govt cannot force us to stay at home | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...