Home | News | General | Ighalo's former teammate reveals 1 annoying thing the Nigerian star did to get him furious

- Odion Ighalo played alongside Troy Deeney during his three year period at Watford

- Both stars contributed to the club's promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2014-15 season

- Deeney recounts how Ighalo tried scoring when he should be setting him up to score, an action that got the English star very furious

Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney were once strike partners at Premier League outfit Watford FC before the Nigerian star moved to China.

The 30-year-old played a crucial role in helping the Hornets finish second on the English Championship table at the end of the 2014-15 season.

His debut campaign in the EPL was electrifying - scoring 16 goals and five assists in 37 league matches in the process.

He was, however, unable to replicate the form the following season and was offloaded to China in January 2017 - where he scored 15 goals and seven assists in 27 matches.

Chelsea join Man Utd, Real Madrid, other European giants in race to sign Super Eagles striker

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

Deeney is now recounting the only moment he got very upset with the former Super Eagles striker after wasting a glorious chance in a match against Aston Villa.

The Englishman told The United Stand podcast that Ighalo could have just set him up for goal but decided to make an attempt which ended off target.

“He trains well, he’s no hassle, genuinely I bet if you asked any person at United they’d say he’s no hassle,” Deeney said. “Absolutely sick, nice guy, genuinely he’s a Man United fan as well.

“When we used to play, we played one year I ended up losing my head with him. He had like four, five shots and then there was one.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Panic at Old Trafford as Coronavirus could hinder Ighalo's current contract extension with Man United

"I remember (Timothy) Fosu-Mensah was playing, I think he was making his debut – and basically [Ighalo] got put in behind and literally all he had to do was square it and I’m rolling it in from eight yards out.

“And then he shot and it went wide. And he knew. You know when you know because he looked at me and was like, ‘Ah’. Like, this is gonna get sticky.”

He continued: "I was in that much of a mood – because Mata scored and United won 1-0 – that I drove home. I didn’t get back on the plane.

“I literally said to the manager: ‘You put me on this plane, there’s gonna be problems, so let me just calm down’ and I drove from Manchester to Watford. And this was like a Tuesday or Wednesday night.

Deeney added: “He definitely wanted to score. We spoke about it the day after, and I was just like, ‘Dude, we’ve just gotta win and if you’d let me score in that instance, Man United would have had to come out, you’d have had three of four other chances to score’.

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

“But he built that game up so much. That was the game, he’s a Man United fan, a lot of his family in Africa are Man United fans. So that was the game, in the same way Villa is that game for me.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

“It was never going to get physical between me and him or anything like that, it was just genuinely a pure frustration, like ‘Dude, you’re better than that’. But he will be good for Man United and honestly, I can see them keeping him next year. I don’t see them getting rid.”

The 30-year-old is currently fulfilling his dreams with his six months loan spell at Manchester United. Although there are reports he could be handed a permanent deal afterward.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he is board and missing football after isolating himself in his house for the past two weeks due to coronavirus.

Top European club terminates Super Eagles legend's contract after speaking up against coronavirus

The whole world has been in serious lockdown since the virus started killing people in many countries on earth and there has not been any solution yet provided.

Ighalo joined Manchester United in the January transfer window from Shanghai Shenhua and has scored four goals for the Red Devils after playing eight games.

Sports Bants: NFF launches new Super Eagles jersey, is it the best ever? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...