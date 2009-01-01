Home | News | General | After being infected by zoo employee, 4-year-old tiger tests positive for coronavirus

- An employee of a zoo in the United States has infected a four-year-old tiger and other big cats with coronavirus

- Although, only the tiger has been tested and the result came out positive, other big cats are also showing symptoms of the disease

- The employee who infected the animals has not bee identified by the zoo

A four-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo identified as Nadia has tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with an asymptomatic employee.

The tiger is believed to be the first known case of an animal infected with Covid-19 in the United State.

The test result was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa, BBC reports.

Legit.ng gathers that apart from Nadia, six other big cats, were infected by an asymptomatic zoo keeper. But Nadia was the only one that was tested.

According to report, the cats started showing symptoms, including a dry cough, late last month after exposure to the employee, who has not been identified.

The chief veterinarian at the zoo, Paul Calle, said: "This is the first time that any of us know of anywhere in the world that a person infected the animal and the animal got sick."

