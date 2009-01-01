Home | News | General | COVID-19: Each time my doctor husband leaves for work, I worry - Chimamanda Adichie

Award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has taken to social media to pen down her thoughts on the coronavirus global pandemic also known as COVID-19.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Adichie who her aunt to a brain-related condition, reflected on life and mourning a loved one in a time when the world appears to have shut down.

Adichie who parents are in Nigeria, revealed she calls them often to check up on them, advising them against reading Whatsapp news. She also expressed concern over the health of her husband who is a doctor and her daughter.

Part of the post reads: "My husband is a doctor and each morning when he leaves for work, I worry. My daughter coughs and I worry. My throat itches and I worry. On Facetime I watch my elderly parents. I admonish them gently: Don’t let people come to the house. Don’t read the rubbish news on Whatsapp.⁣⁣

⁣⁣This is a time to cope in the best way we can. There are moments when our spirits will sag. Moments when we will feel tired after doing absolutely nothing. But how can we not? The world as it is today is foreign to us. It would be strange not to be shaken to our core.⁣⁣"

