Resident doctors threaten to withdraw service nationwide over harassment by security operatives amid coronavirus

The resident doctors in the country have threatened to withdraw their service over alleged harassment and assaults by security operatives enforcing President Muhammadu Buhari's lockdown directives.

Dr Aliyu Sokomba, president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), issued the note of warning on Sunday, April 5.

Speaking after the emergency meeting to review the plight of doctors handling coronavirus cases, Sokomba raised an eyebrow against what he termed as attacks on the doctors across the country.

Resident doctors threaten to withdraw service nationwide over harassment by security operatives.

Source: Depositphotos

The NARD president said the association has received many damning reports about assaults on doctors by the security operatives but the last stroke that broke the camel's back was an attack on a senior staff member in Akwa-Ibom state.

“We have continued to receive shocking news of assaults on doctors across the country, the latest being on a senior member of our association in Akwa Ibom state," Sokomba said.

“Even as all the five cases that tested positive to COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom are healthcare workers (including two doctors), doctors in the state have continued to find motivation and rare courage to sustain the fight.

"As though this development was not tragic enough, some overzealous policemen accosted a doctor on his way to the hospital and assaulted him despite appropriate identification, inflicted multiple injuries on him, including a fracture to the left forearm bone."

He berated the treatments dished at the medical experts nationwide despite their commitment to their profession.

Sokomba said NARD will not hesitate to respond appropriately to protect its members from such dastardly acts.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported eight new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country. NCDC made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Sunday evening, April 5.

In a series, of tweets, the agency said five of the new cases were reported in Lagos state, while two were reported in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC also announced that one case was confirmed in Kaduna state, adding that thirty-three cases have been discharged while five casualties have been recorded.

