Home | News | General | Photographer who fell ill after attending AMVCA shares good news, reveals he's free from COVID-19

- Nigerian photographer Seun O has announced that he is free of coronavirus disease

- Seun O took to his social media page to share a video of him leaving the Lagos isolation centre

- The photographer tested positive to the dreaded virus after attending the seventh edition of AMVCA

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian photographer identified as Seun O as he survived the coronavirus disease. The young handsome man took to his social media page to share the good news.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun attended the African Magic Viewer's Choice Award after he returned from the United Kingdom. A day after the award, he opened up to a friend that he was ill and feared that it might be coronavirus.

However, he refused to get tested and his friend threatened to expose him before he came out with his story and advised people who attended the award show to self-isolate.

Davido is the antidote - Nigerians react after singer tests negative for coronavirus for the 2nd time

The creative man tested positive and was taken to the Lagos isolation centre at Yaba, Lagos, where he was being treated.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Seun O has now being discharged from the isolation centre after testing negative to the virus. He took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers.

In a video he posted online, the photographer was seen in a white t-shirt and pink shorts as he was set to leave the centre. He and his luggage were fumigated by a staff of the centre before he finally departed.

According to Seun, he is now free from the coronavirus disease. He used the opportunity to express his gratitude to God and people who have supported and prayed for him while he was in isolation.

He also appreciated the health personnel who treated him, noting that they were professionals. Seun O stated that he would miss his ward mates, however, he prayed that they would join him outside the centre as soon as possible.

See photo as actress Tonto Dikeh gets tested for coronavirus

The creative man also urged people to stay indoors, noting that people can beat the virus if they obey the laid down rules.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim in self-isolation after returning from the UK. Upon her arrival, the movie star took to her official Twitter page to share the news with her fans and notify them about what she is doing to keep safe.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Are Nigerians really afraid of COVID-19? New survey reveals more | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...