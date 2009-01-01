Home | News | General | Chinese billionaire Jack Ma sending second batch of coronavirus supplies to Africa, states actual figure

Jack Ma, one of China's richest men, in the morning of Monday, April 6, announced that he was sending a second batch of medical supplies against COVID-19 to Africa.

Ma made the announcement on Twitter saying 54 countries in the African continent would benefit from the gesture.

According to him, "our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way. That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves."

This is the second time Jack Ma is sending medical supplies to Africa

He, however, did not list the benefiting countries.

Legit.ng reports that the latest gesture is coming after Ma recently fulfilled an initial promise to donate medical equipment to tackle coronavirus in Africa.

In the report, Ma sent a part of the donations to Ethiopia and it was received in Addis Ababa, the country's capital, on Sunday, March 22.

The flight carried 5.4 million face masks, kits for 1.08 million detection tests, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 sets of protective face shields.

The report said the remaining shipments of medical supplies are expected to reach Addis Ababa and be distributed to more African nations over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Ma, founder of the e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba, also recently donated 100 million Yuan (N5,225,827,550) to help scientists develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

The billionaire earmarked 40 million yuan (N2,090,331,020) for two Chinese government research organizations, whose experts are striving to create the vaccine.

The announcement of the generous aid was announced on Wednesday, January 29, through Ma's foundation as the outbreak in the Chinese accelerated.

As coronavirus spreads across the world, Nigeria recently lost a top doctor to the pandemic abroad.

Apostle Caleb Anya lost his life in the US as Covid-19 hit the country hard.

The deceased is among thousands of health officials overwhelmed in America as the country becomes the third country with the highest coronavirus cases in the world.

Reports said that Caleb died exactly five days he was admitted into a New York hospital after contracting Covid-19.

