Home | News | General | Civil servants in Katsina to resume duty on Monday — HoS
APC lauds Lagos govt. over COVID-19 response
UK’s Boris Johnson ‘still in charge’ while in hospital with coronavirus

Civil servants in Katsina to resume duty on Monday — HoS



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 54 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Katsina attack: Gov Masari visits affected villages
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has directed workers in the state’s civil service to resume work on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had earlier directed workers to stay at home as part of measures to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Idris Tune, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina, said workers would from Monday be providing skeletal services from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. daily.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Relief packages meant for poor, vulnerable, says Ogun govt

According to him, the new arrangement would be maintained for a period of one week.

The Head of Service further explained that all public and private institutions, including tertiary, secondary and primary schools were to remain closed till further notice.

On resumption to duty, Tune urged the workers to continue to observe social distancing, consistent washing of hands and application of sanitisers to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 in the state. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169