COVID-19: Pope Francis cries out after celebrating Palm Sunday in empty church

Pope Francis has warned the world to take this period of coronavirus pandemic as a time to take things seriously, spiritually.

For the first time in history, a pope celebrated a Palm Sunday liturgy without the participation of the people, as Pope Francis did on Sunday at St. Peter’s Basilica, Italy.

Pope Francis described the pandemic as a tragedy the world has to face in order to realize that everything is vanity and only Jesus Christ remains.

He said the COVID-19 Pandemic is being experienced across countries in order for everyone to discover that life is measured by love and was of no use if not used to serve others.

“The tragedy the world is experiencing tells us to take seriously the things that are serious, and not to be caught up in those that matter less.

“Do not be afraid to devote your life to God and to others this time.

“Today, in the tragedy of a pandemic, in the face of the many false securities that have now crumbled,” he said.

According to him, the pandemic had shown that the real heroes in this time were not famous, rich and successful people, rather, they were those who gave themselves in order to serve others.

“In the face of so many hopes betrayed, in the sense of abandonment that weighs upon our hearts, Jesus says to each one of us: ‘Courage, open your heart to my love. You will feel the consolation of God sustain you.

“Everything else passes away, we were put in this world to love him and our Neighbour’s.

“This tragedy is for everyone to rediscover that life is of no use if not used to serve others. For life is measured by love.

“So, in these holy days, may we reach out to those who are suffering and those most in need. May we not be concerned about what we lack, but what good we can do for others,” he added.

