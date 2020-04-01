Home | News | General | COVID-19: Chimamanda Adichie worried over husband’s safety

As countries continue to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, Popular Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie has expressed worries over her husband’s health.

Chimamanda on her Instagram page, said the Coronavirus pandemic had reminded her of how fragile and breakable humans are.

She disclosed that she had been worried each time her husband who is a doctor leaves for work.

Chimamanda, however, appealed to her fans and everyone not to lose hope during this period but set small goals to live on.

According to her, the world has changed and may never return to what it used to be.

Her post read in part: “Coronavirus is a menace in the air, a menace inside our heads. Every day I am reminded of how fragile, how breakable we are.

“My husband is a doctor and each morning when he leaves for work, I worry. My daughter coughs and I worry. My throat itches and I worry. On Facetime, I watch my elderly parents. I admonish them gently: Don’t let people come to the house.

“This is a time to cope in the best way we can. There are moments when our spirits will sag. Moments when we will feel tired after doing absolutely nothing. But how can we not? The world as it is today is foreign to us. It would be strange not to be shaken to our core.

“I cannot imagine thinking of over-achieving, or of accomplishing more than usual, when all around you the world as you know it has changed, perhaps never to return to what it used to be.

She admonished her readers and fans across the world to stay hydrated and share love to everyone around.

“We must choose to live and to do so we can set small goals. Like, drink more water, if you’ve spent the past ten years wanting to be more hydrated. Learn something every day, no matter how small.

“Also call loved ones not text them, call them. Like, help someone with a small cash transfer, or an encouraging message, a shared laugh.

“In these pandemic-blighted times, living with a medical professional who so far has diagnosed two positive cases, in an American state being told to brace itself for an onslaught of more cases, my goal is to feel anxiety but not allow it fester into paranoia. And what helps me is knowledge.

“The news can be emotionally exhausting, and can inflame anxiety, but it is important for me to educate myself. I am always careful about my news sources, and I always keep in mind that there is much still unknown about this coronavirus.

“And I make an effort not to read only about the coronavirus. I wish you all strength and as many moments of tranquility as possible.”

