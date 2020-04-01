Home | News | General | Nnamdi Kanu explains why Nigeria, Southeast don’t need 5G network

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned against the installation of the Fifth Generation Mobile Networks, popularly known as 5G network in the Southeast.

Kanu explained that Southeast should look away from the 5G network until all the necessary scientific data was collected.

In a post on his Facebook page, the IPOB leader also stated that 5G network was not needed in Nigeria due to its economy.

He wrote: “What do you need 5G for? Is it the economy of tomatoes and onions that Almajiris needs 5G for?

“No need for 5G in Biafraland until all the scientific data is collected.”

Recall that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had over the weekend assured that the Federal Government had not issued any licence for 5G network in Nigeria.

