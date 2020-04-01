Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown: 24-year-old man found dead near Delta market

A 24-year-old man, simply identified as Matthew, has been found dead near Polokor Market in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Cause of his death was still sketchy as of the time of this report.

But the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa in a telephone chat with DAILY POST Correspondent, confirmed the report.

He described it as “Sudden and unnatural death” (SUD).

Affirming the position of the CP, the Divisional Police Officer of “B” Division in Warri, CSP Andrew Inidebor stated that, “The man’s family said they found with him sniper. They had tampered with the corpse before we got there.

“It is a case of SUD. They came up with theories of sniper.”

CSP Inidebor noted that there were no marks nor injuries on the body of the deceased.

