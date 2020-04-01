Home | News | General | Coronavirus: No research linking 5G network to COVID-19 – Nigerian Govt

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said there is no research linking the Fifth Generation Mobile Network, popularly known as 5G to Coronavirus.

Pantami explained that no international body like the World Health Organisation, WHO, and the International Telecommunication Union, ITU, has established a link between 5G and COVID-19.

Featuring on Channels Television last night, the Minister stated that the Federal Government won’t take decisions regarding 5G based on speculations online.

Reacting to a question linking the 5G network to COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said: “Firstly, it is not what is said online that the government will work with. We are always taking decisions based on the opinions of experts, based on research.

“When it comes to health, we have (the) World Health Organisation and many health bodies.

“I just want you to bring out any research which they have conducted and (in which they) made their position about 5G’s relationship with COVID-19. I am yet to see anyone from the World Health Organisation.

“This is a body that accommodates our experts in health globally. We have ITU, the International Telecommunication Union.

“I just challenge you to let me know one expert or ITU as a body or any other professional body that conducted research and also made it public that this is the position.”

Just a few days ago, the Minister had disclosed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had not issued a 5G licence in the country.

Also, a one time Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye had charged Buhari to publicly kick against the launch of the 5G network.

