COVID-19: Satan targeting church using coronavirus – Pastor Giwa

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, on Monday declared that Satan was targeting the church using Coronavirus.

Pastor Giwa stated that the pandemic was created to distract “the children of God” from gathering and praying.

In a statement he personally signed and sent to Edujandon.com , the clergyman called on Christians not to be discouraged by the current happenings across the globe.

He said, “For every child of God defeats this evil world, and we can achieve this victory through our faith, says 1 John 5:4.

“The main target of this epidemic is the church, and we must not allow Satan to rejoice. In our different houses, we must not relent in prayer and fasting.

“Satan, Lucifer, and the old Serpent has taken over the government all over the world, but our faith in God will vindicate us.

“Our political leaders are now confused because they no longer put their trust in God. Lucifer is now the driver directing them to do and undo.

“What God revealed to me days ago was powerful. I saw some few people being bathed clean while they didn’t bath millions of people.

“I asked God why they didn’t bath a good number of people. My greatest surprise was that there was no time for God to reply to me as the ‘Rapture” suddenly occurred.

“If it is the will of God to allow what is happening in the world to happen, there is nothing anybody can do.

“However, if God is not in it, their plans shall definitely fail, because nobody can change God’s plan.

“I want to urge true believers of Christ all over the world not to be looking for Antichrist but to be looking for Jesus Christ.

“We should not be surprised at the fiery ordeal that is happening because everything we need to know is in the Scripture.

“Revelation 13:17 tells us how no one would be able to buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, called ‘666’.

“The evil people are those who created this epidemic to distract the children of God from prayers, fasting among others.

“They are trying to weaken the church so we won’t be able to gather together and pray in one accord.”

