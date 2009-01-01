Home | News | General | Breaking: 385 Americans evacuated over COVID-19 (photos)

- About 385 Americans have been evacuated from Nigeria over coronavirus pandemic

- The American citizens left the shore of Nigeria on Monday, April 6

- The report says that they left Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos around 4:25 pm

No fewer than 385 American citizens were evacuated on Monday, April 6, through the Murtala Muhammadu International Airport, Lagos, over the COVID-19 pandemic, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathered that they left in an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777-300 via Adiss Ababa to Washington DC.

According to the report, the flight departed around 4:25 pm.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Carol Jamabo, a Bury care worker died of coronavirus a week after she started showing symptoms to COVID-19.

It was reported that the 56-year-old woman who used to work for Cherish Elderlt Care died on Wednesday, April 1.

385 American citizens being evacuated from Nigeria over COVID-19 on Monday, April 6.

Source: UGC

The Nigerian has been a public care worker for over 25 years since she left Nigeria in the 1990s.

Before her employment at Bury, she had worked in the prison service and was an NHS administrator at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London.

385 American citizens being evacuated from Nigeria on board to Washington DC.

Source: UGC

According to her family, Carol took the decision to work at Bury because she wanted to be close to her two children; 25-year-old Tonye Selema and 22-year-old Abiye Selema.

In another report, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised an alarm over the activities of fraudsters trying to defraud citizens under the guise of COVID-19.

385 American citizens being evacuated from Nigeria over COVID-19 on Monday, April 6.

Source: UGC

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page on Monday, April 6, CBN noted that some of the cyber-criminal activities using the COVID-19 pandemic include phishing campaigns, relief packages, and impersonation.

CBN went on to note that the trend is not peculiar to Nigeria as all over the world there has been a rise in COVID-19-related cybercriminal activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

While noting that their priority is to ensure that customers are aware of the ongoing trend, he apex bank urged Nigerians to observe precautions so as not to fall victims of cyber-crimes.

Also, the United States embassy listed considerations for its citizens seeking evacuation from Nigeria.

In a statement on its website on Sunday, April 5, the US said Americans leaving the country will be responsible for their medical bills not covered by insurance as many healthcare systems are overwhelmed.

The US further said citizens should note there are shortages of basic supplies across the country following the closure of many stores and restaurants.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...