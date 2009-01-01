Home | News | General | Jubilation at Anfield as UEFA chief reveals what will happen to suspended Premier League

- Aleksander Ceferin insists Liverpool will eventually be crowned league champions

- The Reds were having an unassailable 25-point lead before the league was suspended

- There are concerns that the 2019/2020 season might be cancelled or voided

UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin has said that English Premier League leaders Liverpool will be crowned champions one way or the other, according to reports from SunSport.

FA chiefs are confused on what to do with the suspended league despite Liverpool’s 25-point gap over second placed Manchester City and are just two wins away from the title.

England clubs are still unsure of how the season will end and tension continues to rise at Anfield as the Reds are six points away from ending their 30-year title wait.

Ceferin insists they will be rewarded “one way or the other” as there are suggestions that the league should either be cancelled or be voided.

Chelsea join Man Utd, Real Madrid, other European giants in race to sign Super Eagles striker

The UEFA chief seemingly rubbished such theories, but he admitted that the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League could be voided.

"I can't see a way Liverpool could be left without a title," Ceferin told Slovenian publication EkipaSN

“If the Premier League resumes play, Liverpool will almost certainly win the title.

"Theoretically it's not all over, but practically Liverpool are on the verge of it.

"If by any chance the play will not resume, we still have to find a way to declare final results, to declare champions.

"And again I cannot see, I cannot imagine a scenario, in which the champions would not be Liverpool.

"I understand the fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even in the league offices, but I believe they will get the title one way or another."

The continued spread of the novel coronavirus has forced Premier League authorities to suspend the league indefinitely, but reports say it could restart in June where teams play behind closed doors.

Man United star Ighalo makes big statement to fans amid Coronovirus pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

An unnamed Premier League side have reportedly suggested that the suspended 2019/20 season be completed in China due to the fear and threat of coronavirus in England and Europe.

The Premier League has been on suspension since last month after the coronavirus bug became more deadly killing many people in Europe.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Premier League was on Friday, April 3 suspended indefinitely following a crisis meeting on the coronavirus. FA chiefs have however agreed to resume the season eventually, but only when it is safe to do so.

Initially, football in England was put on hold at least until April 30, but after talks, the date does not seem practical with the coronavirus pandemic not relenting.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

Panic at Old Trafford as Coronavirus could hinder Ighalo's current contract extension with Man United

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...