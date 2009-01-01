Home | News | General | 104-year-old woman becomes oldest person in the world to survive coronavirus

- A 104-year-old woman in Italy defied all odds to stay alive after testing positive for coronavirus

- The woman identified as Ada Zanusso has now become the world's oldest person to survive the deadly disease

- Ada was exhibiting symptoms of the deadly disease when her son suspected that she could have been infected with it

A 104-year-old Italian woman identified as Ada Zanusso has become the world's oldest person to survive the coronavirus.

Ada, who survived the 1918 Spanish Flu, took ill at her nursing home in Biella in northern Italy on Tuesday, March 17, eight days after the government imposed a lockdown on the country.

Daily Mail reports that after she started exhibiting symptoms which included a relentless bout of vomiting, fever, difficulty with breathing, she was tested for the virus, which came out positive.

Legit.ng notes that Ada's son Giampiero told The Sun: "I suspected it was coronavirus because of the number of cases at the care home. They have sadly had a few fatalities there."

12-year-old Ghanaian becomes youngest girl in Europe to die of coronavirus

Ada Zanusso. Photo credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Ada's doctor Carla Furno Marchese said the centenarian's recovery is a sign of hope for everyone suffering at these trying times.

Carla said: "She is up and about and not lying in bed and she can walk to her chair.

"She has lost none of her lucidity and intelligence. Her recovery is a great joy for us and a sign of good hope for all that are suffering in these difficult days."

In other news, a 12-year-old Ghanaian indigene resident in Belgium has reportedly died of coronavirus after she was sent home from the hospital.

She is the youngest person to have died of coronavirus in the country.

The Sun UK also reports that the 12-year-old girl was reportedly sent home by a doctor who thought she was having an allergic reaction.

She had fever and doctors gave her medicine to address it, and a GP told her mother that the coronavirus "seemed out of the question" as a possible cause.

But her condition worsened after she got home to the point that, she was struggling to breathe.

Her mother, a Ghanaian, phoned for an ambulance, but a language barrier meant an operator was not able to tell what she wanted.

