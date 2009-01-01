Home | News | General | Breaking: 56-year-old Nigerian nurse in US succumbs to COVID-19, dies after 25 years of service to humanity (photos)

- Another Nigerian, Carol Jamabo, has died in the US while she was helping people

- The 56-year-old worked in the public sector for over 25 years after leaving Nigeria in the 1990s

- Carol's youngest son is also hospitalised as he is said to have contracted the virus alongside his mom

As the world battles with coronavirus, Nigeria keeps taking a huge hit in the way it has been losing some of her great minds to the virus.

Carol Jamabo, a Bury care worker, has died to coronavirus a week after she started showing symptoms to Covid-19.

The 56-year-old woman who used to work for Cherish Elderlt Care died on Wednesday, April 1. Manchester Evening News reports that the Nigerian has been a public care worker for over 25 years since she left Nigeria in the 1990s.

Before her employment at Bury, she had worked in the prison service and was an NHS administrator at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London.

According to her family, Carol took the decision to work at Bury because she wanted to be close to her two children; 25-year-old Tonye Selema and 22-year-old Abiye Selema.

Before her death, she worked passionately saving lives in the US.

Source: Facebook

It should be noted that her youngest son also tested positive to the virus. Reports said that Carol who had asthma became sick all of a sudden before she was taken to the hospital.

Despite the fact that she was placed on a ventilator at Salford Royal Hospital, she could not be saved.

"The youngest son is in a terrible position. He was extremely close to her. He was living with her. She was just an amazing aunt.

"Growing up in an African background, the aunts are very strict, but she was fun and had such a positive character,” a family member said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian top doctor, Apostle Caleb Anya, lost his life in the US as Covid-19 hit the country hard.

The deceased is among thousands of health officials overwhelmed in America as the country becomes the third country with the highest coronavirus cases in the world.

Caleb died exactly five days he was admitted into a New York hospital after contracting Covid-19.

In other words, a Nigerian man lamented the fact that coronavirus pandemic is affecting poor people.

The man said that the coronavirus ought to be the headache of the rich who have access to travel and other great things in life.

He said people like him who have to toil under the sun endlessly to fend for themselves and who still do not have enough to feed on ought to be exempted.

