Top Premier League manager loses mum to COVID-19 days after donating £920k to help fight virus

- Pep Guardiola loses mum Dolors Sala Carriois to the deadly Coronavirus

- Man City confirmed the death of Guardiola's mum who was aged 82

- English clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Brighton have shown their support to the Spanish boss on social media

Pep Guardiola's mother Dolors Sala Carriois is the latest patient to lose the battle to the deadly Coronavirus, Man City confirmed, cited on Daily Mail.

The Etihad outfit confirmed the news on Monday, April 6, 2020 that Guardiola's mother had passed away at age 82.

It read: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's moth Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus.

"She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

Premier League clubs Tottenham and Brighton sent their condolences to the Spanish manager for the loss of his mum.

League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Norwich also pledge their support for the former Barcelona boss and his family on social media.

Guardiola made a massive donation of £920,000 to help fight the coronavirus in Spain a few weeks back to help purchase medical equipment.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bernard Gonzalez, club doctor of Ligue 1 side Reims took his life while self-isolating with his family, President Jean-Pierre Caillot announced.

The 60-year-old tested positive to the COVID-19 virus and was at home with his wife before taking his own life.

Reims have posted a poetic tribute to their team doctor after the tragic incident occurred calling him “a man of science and literature, with inexhaustible curiosity”.

Legit.ng also reported that the Champions League and Europa League tournaments are reportedly set to be moved to July and August after the competition have been postponed indefinitely, reports claim.

International friendlies and Euro 2020 playoffs have also been shifted until Autumn to make way for the current 2019-20 campaign to end.

All matches across Europe have been suspended due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and it is unknown when teams will get back into action.

