How 2 students took up fight against Covid-19 with their special handwashing technology

- Two students at the Islamic University, Uganda, Lucky Mwaka and Mansoor Muhammad, have created a handsfree washing aid

- What makes it different from other aids is that it works automatically as it uses proximity sensor to pump water and soap out

- The invention was specially made for low-income communities that cannot afford much water and cleaning agents

Some students at the Islamic University in Uganda have improvised a hand-washer that pumps out water and soap through automation.

The students at the centre of this creative inventions are Lucky Mwaka and Mansoor Muhammad, who also both work at the university’s research and innovation laboratory, BBC reports.

The main idea behind the handwashing bucket is to ensure quality hygiene in places where they cannot afford luxury cleansing items like hand santisers.

“We thought of a way to draw water without having to open and close the taps. This is for people who use soap and water separately or those who do prior mixing of the disinfectant with water," Umar Yahya, their lecturer said.

The handwasher also uses solar technology to power its sensor. Photo source: BBC

Source: UGC

He said the way it is made, the hand-washer can be used with any kind of container, depending on what the user can buy.

One of the inventors, Mwaka, said that the washer works when hands come in close proximity to it. He said that it is also very water-saving.

The cost of producing the container is $24 (N8,808) and has been used across several places on the campus with plans to produce more.

