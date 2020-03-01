Home | News | General | COVID-19: Ganduje extends stay at home for civil servants by two weeks

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has extended the shutdown of civil service activities in the state by two weeks.

Ganduje issued instruction of an additional two weeks to stay at home for the civil servants on Monday while receiving a report of the COVID-19 Fundraising Committee at Government house.

The Governor said, “the extension of the stay at home directive became imperatives following the increasing number of cases of COVID- 19 being recorded on a daily basis in the country”.

The Governor also stated that no case has so far been recorded in Kano, “the measures of border closure and partial lockdown of social activities would remain to keep the state safe” he stated.

Meanwhile, the fundraising committee on COVID-19 has identified 300,000 households for the distribution of food items and cash as palliative measures against the coronavirus in the state.

Presenting the preliminary report of his committee, the chairman Professor Mohammad Yahuza Bello said the committee has mapped out the 300,000 households across the 484 political wards.

Earlier, Professor Bello said the committee had received a total sum of N354, 695, 780.50k cash donation.

vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...