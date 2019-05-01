Home | News | General | Breaking: Naira Marley in Police custody over alleged violation of lockdown order
COVID-19: Ganduje extends stay at home for civil servants by two weeks
Mental health plays important part in fight against COVID-19 – NCDC

Breaking: Naira Marley in Police custody over alleged violation of lockdown order



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Album Review: Naira Marley ‘Lord of Lamba’ EP caps off his unique year
Naira Marley

By Nwafor Sunday

Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley is currently at the police custody, Vanguard reports. Naira Marley was instructed by the Lagos state police command to submit himself for violating social distancing order given by the Federal Government.

Recall that Funke Akindele, aka Jenifa, Saturday, organized a birthday party with her husband. The party saw the likes of Naira Marley and other popular celebrities in attendance.

For violating governments order, police swiveled into action and arrested Funke and her husband. Both were arraigned in court today.

Funke and her husband pleaded guilty to hosting the party despite the coronavirus lockdown.

They were sentenced to 14 days of community service and fined N100,000 each by a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos.

However, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed that Naira Marley was in their custody, said he Naira Marley will also be charged to court.

Mr. Odumosu said the police have launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173