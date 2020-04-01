Home | News | General | COVID-19: Cases rising at pace health workers can control — Abayomi
Mental health plays important part in fight against COVID-19 – NCDC
COVID 19:  Nigerians in China donate N5m worth of hand sanitizers to FG

COVID-19: Cases rising at pace health workers can control — Abayomi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

Says State now battling local transmission, still tracing 2,293

Adds, many emergency calls are hoax

COVID-19: Cases rising at pace health workers can control — Abayomi

COVID-19: Cases rising at pace health workers can control — Abayomi

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Monday, said although cases of coronavirus diseases were rising in the state, it was still within the pace health workers can control even as he disclosed that no fewer than 2,293 persons are being traced in Lagos.

Giving an update on the disease at a press conference, Abayomi further disclosed that currently, the response team is seeing more of local transmission of COVID-19 cases since the border has been closed.

According to him, 352 contacts have completed their 14-days isolation period and exited the list of people under isolation.

“We have 2,645 passengers of interest that we are tracing, 352 of them have completed their 14-days isolation and we are still following up 2,293.  In the next few days, most of this will exit their 14 days isolation.

“These are passengers that have flown into Lagos on a flight where we have identified a confirm COVID-19 patient. The risk is that being on that flight with a confirmed case, they have been exposed and there is a possibility that they will manifest with COVID-19.”

The Commissioner further noted that many people calling the dedicated call lines for COVID-19 were not serious callers.   “Eighty per cent of the calls we receive on our hotline (08000CORONA) are hoax calls; people calling in to test the numbers, to make pranks with aggressive language. These calls are blocking out call centre lines and unfortunately making it difficult for the people that really need help to get through.

He hinted that the number of cases without a travel history has increased from 80 per cent and that demonstrates that there is more local transmission going on.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173