Wike inaugurates committee to rollout palliatives against COVID-19

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has inaugurated a 24-member committee to work out modalities for the rollout of palliatives for residents in the state to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.

The Commissioner of Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, made the disclosure in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday that the palliatives were to cushion hardship faced by residents.

He attributed the hardship faced by residents to the restrictions placed on markets, gathering, and movement in the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the committee would be chaired by Desmond Akawor while Paulinus Nsirim would work as secretary of the committee.

“Other members are Mrs. Inimie Aguma, Dr. Bariere Thomas, Chief David Briggs, Florence Amiesimaka, Stella Ichenwo, Anthonia Kpakol, Edison Ehie, and Samual Nwanosike.

“Also on the committee are Hope Ikiriko, Latteh Loolo, Venerable Richard Okpara, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Diepriye, Monsignor Pius Kii, Archbishop Felix Ezebunwo, Mrs. Vivian Braide, and Prince Ohia.

“Representatives from security agencies include ACP Innocent Umerie (Police), Hassan Yahaya (DSS), Lt.-Col. Bello (Army), AC Matthew Pama (NSCDC), Wing Cdr. Comfort Visah and Lt.-Cdr. CJ Udeh (Navy),” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers state has been on partial lockdown following its first case of COVID-19 on March 25.

