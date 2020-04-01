Home | News | General | Lockdown: We Are Yet To See Naira Marley – Police

The Lagos State Police Command says Naira Marley had yet to honour its invitation over a house party he attended in contravention of the lockdown order in Lagos State.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, had on Saturday hosted a party in honour of her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly called JJC.

When the video of the party leaked, the police arrested the actress on Sunday evening and ordered her husband and Naira Marley to report at the station or declared wanted.

JJC Skillz and Naira Marley attended the party but were absent during the time of the arrest.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, confirmed to The PUNCH that JJC Skillz arrived at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba while Naira Marley hasn’t.

He also said the actress, popularly called ‘Jenifa’, and her husband were taken to a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, Lagos.

The police spokesman said, “The husband arrived at the SCID around 2am and they will be arraigned together.

“We are, however, yet to see Naira Marley.”

The PUNCH reports that they will be arraigned for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for persons found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

It reads in part, “Where there is a violation of a close down or stay at home order, security Agencies shall have the power to arrest without warrant and may detain any person who violates the close down or stay at home order for at least 48 hours.

“Where the arrested person is found guilty, the person is liable to a fine of N100,000.00 or one-month imprisonment or three months Community service.”

