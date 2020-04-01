COVID-19: President Buhari orders immediate release of seized bags of Rice to Nigerians
President Buhari has ordered the Nigeria Customs Service NCS to release with immediate effect bags of rice seized from smugglers for distribution to the masses.
The move is not unconnected with the apparent hardship caused by the total lockdown of major cities and businesses, necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The order was disclosed during a press briefing in Abuja by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.
The minister said the directive is part of palliative measures by the Federal government to curtail the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
She said,”The President has approved grains from the Strategic Grains Reserves.
”The Nigeria Customs Service has in its custody a lot of rice that has been seized and there are one hundred and fifty trucks of rice that is now being handed over to the humanitarian ministry for distribution to states across the country.”
Recall that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 232.
