BREAKING: Covid-19: Court sentences Funke Akindele, husband JJC Skillz

Covid-19: Court sentences Funke Akindele, husband JJC Skillz
A Magistrate court sitting in Lagos has sentenced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband Abdulrasheed Bello a.k.a JJC skills to 14 days community service each.
The duo were ordered to pay a fine of N100,000 each.
Edujandon.com recalls that Akindele and her husband pleaded guilty to flouting social distancing regulation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The couple were arraigned for breaching the Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020 (the Regulations) which prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine.
