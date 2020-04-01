Home | News | General | R.I.P. Man City confirm Guardiola’s mother passes away due to coronavirus

Man City have confirmed that Guardiola’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió has passed away due to the coronavirus at the age of 82.

In a statement on Twitter, the club said: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting coronavirus. She was 82 years old.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

The tragic news comes weeks after Guardiola himself made a generous donation of £920,000 (€1million) to help provide medical equipment in the fight against coronavirus in Spain.

Dolors was married to Pep’s father, Valenti, and was also mother to the Man City boss’s two older sisters and younger brother Pere, a football agent.

She saw Pep enjoy a hugely successful playing career, mostly with Barcelona, where he won six Spanish titles and the European Cup.

Dolors also watched on as her son had incredible success with Barca as manager, before going on to coach Bayern Munich and now Manchester City.

