Nigeria records fresh six Coronavirus cases, total now 238



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Nigeria has recorded another six new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total national figures to 238, with Kwara State joining the league.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on its twitter handle, the six new cases were recorded in Kwara, Edo, Rivers and Federal Capital Territory.

“Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT.


“As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths,” it said.
As at 09:30 pm 6th April, there are

238 confirmed cases
35 discharged
5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by state- https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet

Lagos- 120
FCT- 48
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Edo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 6, 2020

