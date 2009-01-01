Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigeria records six new COVID-19 cases, total now 238

- The Nigerian government has confirmed six new cases of coronavirus

- The news was broken by the NCDC on its Twitter handle on Monday, April 6

- According to the report, the cases of COVID-19 have now risen to 238

Nigeria has recorded six new cases of coronavirus pandemic.

Legit.ng reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on the evening of Monday, April 6, that two of the cases are in Edo, two in Kwara, one in Rivers and one in FCT.

The new cases bring the total number to 238 in Nigeria.

In a tweet on its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, the NCDC said: “Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT.

"As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that no fewer than 385 American citizens were evacuated on Monday, April 6, through the Murtala Muhammadu International Airport, Lagos, over the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was reported that they left in an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777-300 via Adiss Ababa to Washington DC. According to the report, the flight departed around 4:25 pm.

In another report, Ayodele Fayose, the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, has called on governments at all levels, religious bodies, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to focus on strategic implementation of “stomach infrastructure.”

Fayose, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, April 6, in Ado Ekiti through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said that his advice should be taken seriously.

The former governor said hunger can kill faster than coronavirus.

Fayose, who added that the human and economic losses, occasioned by the pandemic, would be mind-boggling, stressed that “in the face of all these, leaders should remain as leaders and stand up for their people.”

Also, Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun state governor, on Monday, April 6, disclosed that two new cases of coronavirus disease have been recorded in the state.

Abiodun who said this while addressing newsmen on the update on the disease added that the two new cases are “significant” because they have no history of recent travel or contacts with any of the positive cases so far.

The governor said the development had become a source of concern to the government in its efforts to contain the virus.

He explained the two cases were from Obafemi Owode and Ilaro in Yewa South local government areas of the state.

