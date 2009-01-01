Home | News | General | Boko Haram: Chadian president Deby tells Shekau to surrender or die

- The Chadian president, Idriss Deby, has sent a warning message to Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau

- Idriss Deby advised Shekau to surrender or be ready to die

- Deby had led Chadian soldiers in an offensive attack against the insurgents in Borno state

Idriss Deby, the Chadian president, has called on the Boko Haram’s factional leader, Abubakar Shekau, to surrender or be killed inside his Dikoa hideout.

Daily Trust reports that this was coming days after President Deby led the Chadian Army in an offensive against the terrorists which saw about 100 of them killed.

Legit.ng gathered that in a state broadcast to his countrymen, Deby who spoke in French said that Shekau has the chance to surrender now or risk being smoked out of his hideout in Dikoa, warning that Shekau would be killed the same way some of his commanders were killed.

Boko Haram: Why Chadian president should be commended - Sheh Sani

Boko Haram terrorists had recently ambushed Chadian troops, killing about 92 soldiers during the raid.

President Deby, who said he would not accept defeat, launched Operation Wrath of Bomo to avenge the death of his men.

The operation, which was named after the town where the Chadian soldiers were killed, commenced on Thursday, April 2.

Chadian president, Idriss Deby led his country's army in an offensive against Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

It also had the president leading his armed forces to battle the terrorists at Kelkoua bank and Magumeri where they destroyed several Boko Haram bunkers, recovered cache of arms and arrested a top Boko Haram commander.

It was gathered that the Chadian troops allegedly set free some Nigerian soldiers held captive by terrorists at Magumeri, a local government in the northern Borno state.

Reports said the Chadian troops dealt the terrorists massive blow and had advanced into neighbouring countries with a vow to destroy them completely in few days.

Presidency says Buhari has not traveled out of the country for treatment

According to the newspaper, video footages and pictures of the operation as seen on social media showed corpses of suspected terrorists littering the floor with hundreds of assorted guns lumped together.

It also showed the suspected top Boko Haram commander, who was partly covered in blood and arrested while fleeing through one of the bunkers.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Chadian troops captured an arms store believed to be owned by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the Goje-Chadian area of Sambisa.

The capture of the arms store was said to have occurred on Saturday, April 4, during an offensive against the insurgents.

The Chadian president, Idriss Deby, was reported to have led the operation which lasted for hours with the soldiers clearing the insurgents off the area.

Coronavirus: Atiku reacts to Abba Kyari testing positive for COVID-19

Military sources in the area told the newspaper that the arms store is the largest owned by Boko Haram.

