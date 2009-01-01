Home | News | General | Fayose finally reveals solution to COVID-19 lockdown

- Former governor Ayodele Fayose has revealed what the governments need to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on Nigerians

- Fayose said the only solution to coronavirus lockdown is stomach infrastructure

- The ex-governor of Ekiti state, however, warned that hunger can kill faster than COVID-19

Ayodele Fayose, the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, has called on governments at all levels, religious bodies, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to focus on strategic implementation of “stomach infrastructure.”

The Nation reports that Fayose, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, April 6, in Ado Ekiti through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said that his advice should be taken seriously.

Legit.ng gathered that the former governor said hunger can kill faster than coronavirus.

Fayose, who added that the human and economic losses, occasioned by the pandemic, would be mind-boggling, stressed that “in the face of all these, leaders should remain as leaders and stand up for their people.”

He hailed the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his pro-activeness and unrelenting efforts in the management of these challenges as well as his transparency and interface with the people.

Fayose particularly called on the federal government to emulate the Lagos state government and do more in the area of prompt information dissemination to stem the tide of misinformation in the country.

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose

Source: Depositphotos

The statement read in part: “Regrettably, we all did not plan or ever imagined this level of attack, occasioned by COVID-19. The same has humbled the world powers, not to talk of third world countries like our country, Nigeria.

“The human and economic losses seem endless and in the face of all these, leaders must remain the leaders and stand up for their people.

“We all know the sit-at-home is inevitable; governors and council chairmen, as well as churches and mosques that have received allocations and offerings, must forget projects and embark on full-scale strategic implementation of ‘stomach infrastructure’.

“It is time to give back to the people, as nothing else will matter now. Yam, cassava, garri and others can be bought locally and distributed, while bakers will be glad to be patronised to bake for people for free daily, while it lasts.

The statement further added: “This will help to enforce the government’s stay-at-home order effortlessly. The federal government will be making billionaires if the so-called palliatives and physical cash is managed by the wrong hands.

“I appeal to the general public to show understanding, knowing that our challenges outweigh our income as of today. Today, I am sure what is on the minds of ordinary Nigerians is: ‘on stomach infrastructure we stand’. This, if well implemented, will no doubt help to enforce the stay-at-home order effortlessly



