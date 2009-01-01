Home | News | General | Breaking: Ogun records two new cases of patients without history of recent travels

- Ogun state government has recorded two new cases of coronavirus

- Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this on the evening of Monday, April 6

- Abiodun said that the new cases have no record of recent travels or contact with the people earlier tested positive of COVID-19 in the state

Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun state governor, on Monday, April 6, disclosed that two new cases of coronavirus disease have been recorded in the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Abiodun who said this while addressing newsmen on the update on the disease added that the two new cases are “significant” because they have no history of recent travel or contacts with any of the positive cases so far

Legit.ng gathered that the governor said the development had become a source of concern to the government in its efforts to contain the virus.

He explained the two cases were from Obafemi Owode and Ilaro in Yewa South local government areas of the state.

BREAKING: LASG reveals hottest spot of coronavirus in Lagos, number of active cases

Governor Abiodun urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the issue of social distancing, washing of hands and personal hygiene to fight the scourge.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

Source: Twitter

The governor added that the new cases had been admitted at one of the isolation centres in the state, while the government would begin contact tracing of those who might have contacts with them.

He said: “I have an unpleasant news story to share with you today about COVID-19. The state has recorded two new cases, one from Obafemi Owode and one from Yewa South.

“These new cases have no contact with the index case and three other cases that the state had recorded earlier. They have no recent travel history. These new cases have brought the number of cases in the state to six. It is important for us to protect ourselves from the disease. COVID 19 is real.”

Abiodun also announced that a special welfare package had been provided for health workers at the front line of fighting the disease

Coronavirus: Good news as Lagos discharges 4 COVID-19 patients

The governor said further: "Our health workers have demonstrated uncommon commitment, that is why we are providing a special front line special package for the health workers. It is a robust package. We must put them in our prayers.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Ayodele Fayose, the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, called on governments at all levels, religious bodies, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to focus on strategic implementation of “stomach infrastructure.”

It was reported that Fayose, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, April 6, in Ado Ekiti through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said that his advice should be taken seriously.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | - on Legit TV

Breaking: Lagos state discharges, evacuates American after full recovery from coronavirus

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...