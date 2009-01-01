Home | News | General | Kind 7-year-old boy delivers food to helpless elderly people due to COVID-19

- Cavanaugh Bell was heartbroken when he realised his 74-year-old grandmother was at risk of contracting COVID-19

- Bell then set out to see if her elderly neighbours had what they needed to survive quarantine and it hit him that most of them did not have something to eat

- The little boy used all his savings to buy hygiene products and food then distributed them amongst the elderly within the community

- Bell and his mother hope they will feed and care for 1000 or more people with their new initiative

A seven-year-old kid from the US is striving to teach people that kindness is not weakness and anyone can make a difference with the little they have.

Cavanaugh Bell who comes from Maryland decided to look out for citizens who are often forgotten and overlooked in the midst of crisis.

Bell works with his mother and the two team up to distribute the care packages. Photo: Llacey Simmons

Source: UGC

While other people work towards feeding and treating the most vulnerable in the community, Bell decided to go a step further and deliver care packages to the elderly.

Amazing breakthrough as 45-year-old woman welcomes 22nd child amidst lockdown

According to CNN, his packages always consist of toilet paper, flushable wipes, some food and other hygiene products.

Cavanaugh Bell was touched when he realised most elderly people had nothing to eat while being cooped up at home. Photo: Llacey Simmons

Source: UGC

“My mission is to help other people and let them know that I got their back,” the kindhearted boy said.

Bell decided to come up with the initiative after realizing his 74-year-old grandma lies within the category of at-risk people.

He then started helping out his grandmother and figured his acts of kindness can be spread out to other people like her.

He used all his savings to purchase food and hygiene products that were later given to the elderly. Photo: Llacey Simmons

Source: UGC

Bell started reaching out to elderly people who lived within the same senior citizen home as his grandmother.

It hit him his relative’s neighbours did not have what could sustain them and even the most basic things like food was inaccessible for them.

The little smiling machine who had KSh 60,000 in savings took it upon himself to make a change and went shopping.

Bell and his mum encouraged their community to chip in and now they have surplus products that can serve many elderly people. Photo: Llacy Simmons

Source: UGC

The kind seven-year-old then wrapped up more than 100 packages and distributed them door to door.

12-year-old Ghanaian becomes youngest girl in Europe to die of coronavirus

As soon as people learnt about what the kid was doing, they decided to chip in and help him buy more necessities and even added special hot lunches in the packages.

To make sure social distance was applied, only Bell and his mother were allowed to deliver the packages to those who needed them.

“Hopefully we can help a thousand people. We plan to do this until we run out of donations or until the pandemic is over,” Bell’s mother said.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a lady reacted with excitement after her man bought her a new ride for her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

Coronavirus: The govt cannot force us to stay at home | Legit TV

How will my children survive? - Woman laments as total lockdown continues in Lagos

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...