Nigerians are hypocritical and evil - Actor Seun Sean Jimoh defends Funke Akindele

- Nollywood actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, has taken to social media to defend actress, Funke Akindele, after she was arraigned

- According to Jimoh, Nigerians have shown their level of hypocrisy and evil

- Jimoh spoke further that he has noticed Nigerians love to see the downfall of others and that many who are slamming the actress have also not totally practised social distancing

The Nigerian social media was buzzing on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after video made the rounds on social media showing a party being held at the residence of top actress, Funke Akindele.

A lot of Nigerians were enraged by the video and they started to clamour for the arrest of the actress and her husband. Many of them said that they already disobeyed the government’s directive to practice social distancing.

People complained that the couple had contravened the government's order that people should stay at home and observe social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, the actress and her husband were later arrested and arraigned and this has led to serious of reactions from lovers of the couple.

Nollywood actor, Seun Sean Jimoh, recently took to his Instagram page to call out Nigerians and their hypocrisy as he stood with the actress and her man.

According to him, Nigerians including the government are hypocrites and evil who just get happy seeing the downfall of others.

Jimoh also said that Nigerians do not practice what they preach because he is sure that nobody has adhered 100% to the social distance order.

The actor said that social distancing is not a law but an imploration by the government to stem the tide of coronavirus. He then asked what the government arrested the actress for.

Jimoh also asked why Akindele was arrested when the governor of Oyo state was seen holding a political rally and saying that there is nothing like coronavirus in his state.

He also said there have been photos of government officials holding meetings and parties while failing to adhere to social distancing.

Jimoh said that the actress is a good woman who has done a lot for the society and that they want to crucify her and destroy her career for one mistake she made.

He added that people who cried for her to be arrested should keep crying because they have broken her spirit.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that actress, Adunni Ade, reacted to Funke Akindele and her husband's arraignment.

