Coronavirus: Kwara confirms two new cases of COVID-19

- The Kwara state government has confirmed new cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state

- Rafiu Ajakaye, the spokesman to the state governor, made this known on Monday, April 6

- Ajakaye said the Kwara state COVID-19 committee received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) test centre in Ibadan

The Kwara state technical committee on coronavirus pandemic on Monday, April 6, confirmed two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the state government said that one is the wife of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) patient, a UK returnee, who died on Thursday, April 2, and the other is another UK returnee.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the spokesperson of the Kwara state COVID-19 committee, said in a statement issued on Monday, April 6, in Ilorin that, “a few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) test centre in Ibadan.

“The government will address a news briefing tomorrow morning at 11 am to give details and further measures now being taken to tackle the development," he said.

The Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

The controversy had trailed the death of a 67-year-old chartered accountant and auditor, who reportedly died in the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) of suspected COVID-19.

While the state government denied the story through the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the UITH management through a statement signed by the chairman medical advisory committee for the UITH, Aishat Saka, described the process of admission and conduct of medical personnel connected with the treatment of the deceased as “highly unethical.”

The deceased, who reportedly arrived from the UK to the country 12 days before admission to the hospital, was said to have died on Thursday, April 2, of food poisoning, with reported symptoms of coronavirus pandemic.

In another report, Ayodele Fayose, the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, called on governments at all levels, religious bodies, corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to focus on strategic implementation of “stomach infrastructure.”

Fayose, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, April 6, in Ado Ekiti through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said that his advice should be taken seriously. Legit.ng gathered that the former governor said hunger can kill faster than coronavirus.

The former governor, who added that the human and economic losses, occasioned by the pandemic, would be mind-boggling, stressed that “in the face of all these, leaders should remain as leaders and stand up for their people.”

