Man United star names his toughest Premier League opponent and it is not Aguero or Mane

- Aaron Wan-Bissaka says Man City star Raheem Sterling is the toughest attacker he has faced since he joined Manchester United

- The 22-year-old was signed by the Red Devils last summer in a deal around £50m from Crystal Palace

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka is fast becoming a mainstay under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he joined them from Crustal Palace last summer.

The 22-year-old has made 26 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils all season long - helping them to rise on the table.

United are fifth on the table with 45 points - three behind fourth-place Chelsea after 29 rounds of matches in the English topflight.

However, barely one year into his reign at Old Trafford, the former Crystal Palace defender has now named Man City star Raheem Sterling his toughest opposition so far.

According to Daily Star, many attackers are wary of coming up against former England youth international but the defender admits that is not the case of the former Liverpool star.

"I’d say Raheem Sterling; those are the battles I’ve enjoyed the most," Wan-Bissaka told United's website.

"He keeps going, just keeps on coming at you. Doesn’t matter if he doesn’t get past you in one challenge, he keeps coming back for more every time.

"That’s what I like. I’ve been happy with my performances in both league derbies and the results both times were just what we needed.

"The second one was just before lockdown, and that was an incredible afternoon. "We were prepared for that game and we showed that as a team on the pitch.

"When Scott scored the second goal, the whole stadium just went off and you could see what it meant to everyone."

Wan-Bissaka added that he has been able to improve his tackling ability over the years with hard work and consistency.

"I want to say I worked on it, but at first I think it was just natural," he continued.

"Even when I was an attacker coming up at Palace, my tackling was noticed then too. I don’t think I really knew how good I was at it until I started taking it seriously. These days I work on it a lot more!"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian star Odion Ighalo is hoping to have a permanent deal with Manchester United as his six-month loan deal expires in June, according to reports from the Mirror.

Although in the wake of the rampaging coronavirus which has forced all elite football competitions across the UK to be suspended, the loan deal could be extended after it elapses.

Ighalo has hinted that he wants to remain with the Old Trafford outfit beyond the current season despite his parent Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua offering him a fresh £400k-per-week contract.

